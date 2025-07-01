Man stole charity donation boxes to fund addictions

Manuel Pouwhare says he is "consumed by complete and utter shame". PHOTO: FELICITY DEAR

A Dunedin man has been jailed after stealing 11 charity donation boxes to fund his drug and gambling addictions.

Manuel Pouwhare, 42, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday after earlier admitting a slew of charges.

The court heard that in October the defendant went on a spree of stealing charity donation boxes.

In total, Pouwhare took more than $1000 in donations.

He took the boxes from many Dunedin dairies and convenience stores, often hiding them under his clothing while staff were distracted.

Pouwhare admitted to police he had stolen the boxes to repay a loan he took out to fund his gambling and drug addictions.

Yesterday, Pouwhare was also sentenced for other dishonesty offending, including stealing his neighbour’s gardening equipment and mountain bike.

In December, he was involved in a burglary by asking an employee at Tipplers Bar when the bar was closing that night and who would be there.

He passed the information on to the principal offenders who planned to burgle the establishment.

Pouwhare believed he would receive "a substantial amount of methamphetamine" for his assistance.

He waited in a car nearby while the burglary was executed before helping his associates escape after they dumped the getaway car.

In January, Pouwhare punched his partner 30 times after getting into an argument with her in the car, leaving her with substantial bruising.

Counsel Karlena Lawrence emphasised her client was remorseful and wanted to focus on rehabilitating.

Judge David Robinson said Pouwhare had a "recent and relevant" criminal history and he did not believe he was sorry.

In a letter to the court, the defendant said he was "consumed by complete and utter shame" as well as feeling "disappointed" and "disgusted" by his crimes.

But Judge Robinson did not believe him.

"I don’t accept any of the sentiments that have been expressed in that letter," he said.

"You’ve been in the system long enough to know the words to use when writing a letter of remorse to the judge."

He said the defendant seemed manipulative and gave him no credit for his claimed remorse.

Judge Robinson sentenced Pouwhare to three years, five months’ imprisonment.

"Ultimately, [today is] about you accepting that you’re responsible for your actions," the judge said.

