Man uses bat to bash wing mirrors in central city

Residents of a Dunedin street woke up to an unpleasant surprise after an unknown man smashed several vehicle wing mirrors overnight.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Carroll St at about 10pm after a man was spotted using a bat to smash the side mirrors of vehicles parked up the street.

The man caused damage to seven vehicles in the area.

There was no CCTV in the area and police patrols were unsuccessful in finding the man.

If members of the public had any information, they were urged to call 105, Snr Sgt Bond said.

