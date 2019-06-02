Memory lane reopened after upgrade

Otago Community Hospice chief executive Ginny Green and Mitre 10 Mega chief executive Neil Finn-House. Photo: Supplied

A walk down memory lane has become even more special for visitors, families, staff and volunteers at the Otago Community Hospice.

A highlight of this month’s Hospice Awareness Week was the reopening of the hospice’s Memorial Walkway, which was refurbished with the support of Mitre 10 Mega.

Otago Community Hospice chief executive Ginny Green said Mitre 10 Mega had been a great supporter of the hospice, running a fundraising campaign and donating items needed for the buildings and gardens.

The company had donated more than $20,000 in the past year.

‘‘They are great contributors to our beautiful gardens, which are maintained by volunteers,’’ Ms Green said.

‘‘It is a very nice place to come to spend quiet time, remember loved ones and admire the plantings,’’ she said.

Late last year, Mitre 10 Mega staff joined hospice volunteers in a major clean-up of the Memorial Walkway, and more recently the company sponsored a new initiative entitled Kowhai Club.

The Kowhai Club is a programme in which trees are planted on the Memorial Walkway to mark significant donations made to the hospice.

Hospice Awareness Week featured a range of fundraising events, including a pop-up shop at Otago Polytechnic, the Hospice Shop Photo Campaign and the expanded collection day across Otago, raising about $35,000.

Unfortunately, the hospice fundraising team had to cancel the week’s finale, The Night Circus, because of low ticket sales.

BRENDA.HARWOOD@thestar.co.nz