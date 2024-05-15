Balaclava-clad teen threatened people with bat - police

A 16-year-old was arrested last night after members of the public made multiple complaints about a youth in Port Chalmers, wearing a balaclava and threatening people with a baseball bat.

Sergeant Matt Lee said when police arrived in Harrington St about 11.54pm, the 16-year-old had been apprehended by members of the public.

"It was discovered that earlier in the night, he had sent threatening messages to other youths, telling them that if they didn’t give him money, he was going to beat them up."

Sgt Lee said the youth was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and referred to Youth Aid.

