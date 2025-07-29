Teenager allegedly ran woman over

A Dunedin woman says she was "petrified" after a teenager followed her home, attempted to ram her car, missed, and ran her over instead.

The victim of the alleged crime told the Otago Daily Times she had just finished work and was driving from central Dunedin to her father’s home in Forrester Ave, Pine Hill, on Sunday morning when the 19-year-old began following her.

"[He] chased me all the way to Pine Hill and I couldn't stop — if I stopped, they were going up the arse end of me.

"I was petrified."

When she went outside with her 21-year-old partner, the teenager allegedly "bottled" her boyfriend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 19-year-old then attempted to ram the female victim’s car with his own because he believed she "owed him money".

At 2.40am on Sunday, police received reports of a "brawl" in Forrester Ave.

Investigations revealed the 19-year-old had allegedly run a woman over after trying to ram her car with his own, but missed.

The victim’s boyfriend is accused of confronting the teenager and smashing a glass bottle above his head in response.

Both the teenager and man were arrested.

The teenager was charged with dangerous driving causing injury, and the 21-year-old was charged with assault with intent to injure.

Both will appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

The victim said her boyfriend was stitched up at the hospital then arrested, and she was discharged later on Monday.

She was "all right, just a bit sore".

