Mercy to help clear backlog

Mercy Hospital expects to be kept busy for upwards of 18 months assisting the Southern District Health Board clear surgical waiting lists created by the Covid-19 Level 4 restrictions.

The Dunedin private hospital was already providing oncology services to the public health sector, with Dunedin Hospital focusing on emergency medicine and Covid-19 cases.

With elective surgery cancelled at both private and public hospitals for the foreseeable future, Mercy was on hand to assist in clearing backlogs when surgery was able to resume, chief executive Richard Whitney said.

That could result in a range of public surgical services, including neurosurgery, being performed at Mercy.

SDHB chief executive Chris Fleming said at a board meeting of the organisation held earlier this month the private health sector would play an important role in tackling waiting lists once the Covid-19 restrictions eased.

Mr Whitney said while normal services were barred, staff in departments not in operation were on stand-down, at 80% of their regular pay.

"We are lucky that we have not had any staff leave, so will be ready to go once surgical services are able to resume."

A month with essentially no business had been challenging for Mercy, Mr Whitney said, and he expected all health organisations would have called on their reserves to keep running.

While the number of new Covid-19 cases was dropping, Mercy remained available to help patients needing hospital admission if Dunedin Hospital became full, Mr Whitney said.