More window breaking in Dunedin

    By John Gibb
    Police are looking for a woman after rocks or stones were reportedly thrown and a window was broken at a building in Kaikorai Valley Rd, Dunedin tonight.

    The incident was reported at 8.10pm.

    Further details were not immediately available, and police were making follow-up inquiries, a police spokeswoman said.

    The incident comes as police investigate damage to windows at three Dunedin commercial premises in incidents they believe are linked.

