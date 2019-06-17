More window breaking in Dunedin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are looking for a woman after rocks or stones were reportedly thrown and a window was broken at a building in Kaikorai Valley Rd, Dunedin tonight.
The incident was reported at 8.10pm.
Further details were not immediately available, and police were making follow-up inquiries, a police spokeswoman said.
The incident comes as police investigate damage to windows at three Dunedin commercial premises in incidents they believe are linked.