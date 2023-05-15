Mosgiel pool opening looms

The new Mosgiel Pool under construction in late February. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Grab your togs because they are filling up the Mosgiel pool — Te Puna o Whakaehu — and the wait is nearly over.

The $19.2 million facility will be opened on June 19 at 8am with a blessing from Te Rūnaka o Ōtākou and speeches from Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich and Taieri Community Facilities Trust chairwoman Irene Mosley.

The pool will open to the public at 9am on the same day.

Mosgiel Taieri Community Board chairman Andrew Simms said the community’s excitement was growing towards the pool.

"It’s a fabulous addition to the community and great facilities for all the families out here which we’re all incredibly excited about."

The facility includes a leisure pool for recreation, a learners’ pool for lessons and a 25m pool with eight lanes for swimming and there will be spaces for rehabilitation, relaxation and physiotherapy, including a warm hydrotherapy pool and an even warmer spa.

In the school holidays, children can look forward to an inflatable bouncy castle as well.

Mr Simms said Mosgiel and Taieri needed a new pool.

"We’re a growing community. There’s a lot of young families here.

"It gives our children out here the opportunity to have swimming lessons.

"It takes the pressure off Moana Pool and cuts down on the car journeys in and out of Dunedin."

He said the trust was instrumental in initially raising $4 million from the community towards the pool, which encouraged the Dunedin City Council to put the rest of the money in and build the facility.

"I think this is a time for the Mosgiel and Taieri community to recognise the work of Irene Mosley and the trust for getting this facility for the community, because without their determination we most certainly wouldn’t have a new pool.

"I’ve got small children and my children will forever owe Irene, her team and the DCC for having this facility on our doorstep," Mr Simms said.

It was decided to open the facility on a Monday morning because the blessing by the rūnaka should be performed at sunrise, according to tradition, and opening on a Monday morning would allow a shakedown of the facility ahead of the first weekend when the trust planned to host a grand gala.

mark.john@odt.co.nz