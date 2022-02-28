Most new southern cases in Dunedin, Queenstown

Dunedin and Queenstown-Lakes continue to lead the way for new community Covid cases in the South.

There were 372 new cases in the Southern DHB area today, out of 14,633 across the country.

The bulk of the cases were in Dunedin (249) and Queenstown-Lakes (60). The numbers take the total active cases in each area to 2462 and 667 respectively.

The SDHB says there are currently 4245 active cases in its area.

The Ministry of Health earlier said there were currently four patients with Covid-19 in Southern hospitals.

Nationwide there are 82,105 active community cases of the virus.

The 14,633 new cases today are in: Northland (208), Auckland (9,305), Waikato (1,530), Bay of Plenty (762), Lakes (265), Hawke’s Bay (138), MidCentral (175), Whanganui (30), Taranaki (67), Tairāwhiti (60), Wairarapa (52), Capital and Coast (604), Hutt Valley (281), Nelson Marlborough (178), Canterbury (573), South Canterbury (24), Southern (372), West Coast (3); Unknown (6).

There are currently 344 people with Covid-19 in hospital, of these five are in ICU or HDU. The average age for hospitalisations is 53.

In a statement this evening the SDHB said with the introduction of rapid antigen testing comparison of Southern case figures with Ministry of Health case figures may become less reliable.

"A decision has been made nationally that areas with less than 5 new cases per 24 hour period will be reported as “<5”. We are unable to supply further information. Please contact the Ministry of Health directly for more information about this decision."