The crash happened at the intersection of Hillside and Andersons Bay Rds. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Emergency services are attending a crash involving three vehicles in South Dunedin tonight.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called about 7pm to the multiple car crash at the intersection of Hillside Rd and Andersons Bay Rd.

Traffic was blocked in Hillside Rd but was flowing in both directions in Andersons Bay Rd, she said.

Motorists were advised to expect delays.

St John was in attendance, but it was not clear whether there were any injuries, she said.