Friday, 29 October 2021

Breaking News

Negative test after Covid scare at Macraes

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Parts of the processing plant (pictured) at Macraes Mine were deep cleaned following the visit...
    Parts of the processing plant (pictured) at Macraes Mine were deep cleaned following the visit from a person linked to the Christchurch outbreak. Photo: Supplied
    A contractor with links to a Covid-19 case in Christchurch who visited Macraes Mine in East Otago has returned a negative test.

    The operation carried out a deep clean of common areas in the mine's processing plant after the contractor - whose partner is considered a close contact of one of the cases -  visited yesterday.

    The buses used to transport staff to the mine were also deep cleaned.

    Macraes Operation general manager Mike Fischer said it had today been advised the contractor had returned a negative test result.

    "We appreciate [the contractor's] prompt action in advising us on site, isolating and getting tested, in line with health advice.

    "We have well established Covid-19 health and safety protocols, which were immediately implemented to allow our team and the processing plant to continue operating safely."

    In the wake of the negative test result it was continuing to operate with enhanced hygiene and physical distancing protocols in line with health advice.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter