Nine councillors seeking to oust Hobbs

Marian Hobbs. Photo: ODT files

Nine Otago regional councillors have put their names to a move to oust chairwoman Marian Hobbs.

An extraordinary meeting will be held on July 8 to determine whether Ms Hobbs should be removed from the role.

It has been revealed Ms Hobbs asked Environment Minister David Parker if he might bring in a commissioner if she lost a key vote. A clash with Federated Farmers is another prominent factor in the call for her to go.

A letter signed by nine councillors requesting the meeting was sent to council chief executive Sarah Gardner today.

The councillors who signed it are: Hilary Calvert, Kevin Malcolm, Michael Deaker, Andrew Noone, Gretchen Robertson, Carmen Hope, Gary Kelliher, Kate Wilson and Michael Laws.

Crs Alexa Forbes and Bryan Scott and Ms Hobbs did not sign it.

Ms Hobbs has said she will not stand aside before the meeting.

If Ms Hobbs is deposed, a replacement for her could be elected by a majority of councillors at the meeting.