No to Dunedin managed isolation centre

Dunedin will not be used for quarantine and managed isolation facilities at this stage minister in charge of managed isolation Megan Woods says.

Last week she had ruled out Queenstown and Invercargill.

Air Commodore Darren Webb said logistical challenges for Dunedin were too great.

Suspension of compassionate exemptions lifted

Webb also said exemptions for early leave from managed isolation on compassionate grounds was no longer suspended, and seven people had been granted early leave in the last week.

Early leave would not be granted except in "exceptional" circumstances, Webb said.

"Every single one is quite unique and will be dealt with on its own merits. It's necessarily a high bar, and that sort of ratio matches the need to have public safety paramount," he said.

Webb said there had been 138 inquiries for early leave in the last week, and there had been about 50 actual applications of which seven were granted.

There was now an end-to-end system for those granted early leave, including medical support where necessary for transport, and strict conditions to manage the risk to public safety.

A new web application form would go live in the next fortnight, he said, so people wanting to apply for early leave would have more information before they decided to fly to New Zealand.

Each applicant filled out a health form so their risk to public health is assessed.

Woods said the 14-day isolation period was the most important line of defence.

Air Commodore Darren Webb said the national capacity for quarantine and managed isolation facilities was close to being exhausted.

How stretched are quarantine hotels?

She said the system linking passage to New Zealand to an available room would ensure that supply could meet future demand.

"We have a very clear idea of what our safe isolation facilities are, and we are matching demand."

She said there will be breathing space, for instance where a flight from Auckland to Christchurch could not take off and more people than expected had to be accommodated in Auckland.

Webb said he didn't want the system to be more than 90 per cent full.

The national capacity was about 7000, Webb said, and that was the maximum that the country could deal with.

Woods said that meant about 15,000 people could return to New Zealand each month, accounting for those departing quarantine and managed isolation facilities.

Woods said she would have more to say about potential co-payments "very soon".