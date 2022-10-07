No extension to voting period

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
An extension to voting in Dunedin has been ruled out.
The deadline remains at noon tomorrow for the local body elections, it has been confirmed.
The latest batch of completed voting papers made it through to Christchurch for counting, despite yesterday’s snow, and more will follow later today.
People can also vote at the South Dunedin Community Pop-Up Library from 11am to 4pm today.
Electoral officials will also be in the Octagon from 8.30am until noon tomorrow, collecting completed voting papers at designated "drop and run" locations.
These will be in the upper Octagon outside the Municipal Chambers, in George St outside the Civic Centre, and in the Octagon’s central carriageway.
Traffic management, including additional temporary P5 parking spaces, will be in place.