No extension to voting period

An extension to voting in Dunedin has been ruled out.

The deadline remains at noon tomorrow for the local body elections, it has been confirmed.

The latest batch of completed voting papers made it through to Christchurch for counting, despite yesterday’s snow, and more will follow later today.

Amelie Cunningham, (19) of Dunedin, with her special vote papers in the University Link yesterday afternoon. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Orange voting bins are due to be withdrawn from participating stores and other locations from noon today, but the Civic Centre’s election office will remain open until 5pm today and noon tomorrow.

People can also vote at the South Dunedin Community Pop-Up Library from 11am to 4pm today.

Electoral officials will also be in the Octagon from 8.30am until noon tomorrow, collecting completed voting papers at designated "drop and run" locations.

These will be in the upper Octagon outside the Municipal Chambers, in George St outside the Civic Centre, and in the Octagon’s central carriageway.

Traffic management, including additional temporary P5 parking spaces, will be in place.