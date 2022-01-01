No fireworks but still fun in Dunedin

A bonfire lit by revellers in Osborne township, near Dunedin. PHOTO: Vernice Te Tau

An official fireworks display might have been off the menu for Dunedin's New Year revellers, but that did not stop residents providing their own spectacle of noise and colour to ring in 2022.After a slow start to the evening, people steadily headed into the city centre throughout the evening.

By 11.45pm, the bars in the lower Octagon were standing room only, and the larger plaza held about 250 people up for a public celebration.

Families with young children mixed amicably with teenagers playing basketball and the slightly sozzled getting a breath of fresh air.

As the clock crept towards midnight, pumping house music from the bars competed with a Hare Krishna group playing drums and bells in the centre of the Octagon.

However these noises were no match for a sole piper who welcomed the New Year in front of the statue of Robert Burns.

John McGlashan Pipe Band pipe major Oe Hayward played Auld Lang Syne as the wider crowd cheered, embraced and danced.

A solitary illicit roman candle was ignited in the vicinity of Moray Place as the celebrations continued into the night.