Nothing to see here, say group by crashed car

Six people standing around a crashed vehicle in the early hours of the morning tried to convince officers they had just come across the crash, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Great King St at 2.25am this morning after reports of a Nissan motor vehicle crashed into a parking meter.

When police arrived, there were six people standing around the car, who all said they just had stumbled upon the crash.

However, police did not buy their story and believe the six were in the car at the time, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The driver was nowhere to be found and was believed to be intoxicated.

The driver is yet to be located.

Police are also following up the registered owner of the vehicle.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz