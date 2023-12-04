Number plates investigated after drug find

A man driving a car with false number plates was found with methamphetamine and cocaine, Dunedin police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers stopped a vehicle driving in Hope St at 12am on Saturday.

When stopped, a 37-year-old man who had been in the vehicle attempted to walk away after police approached.

The vehicle had false registration plates, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police spoke the driver, who was found to be in possession of 2.62 grams of meth and and 7.4 grams of cocaine.

He was arrested and charged with possession of meth and cocaine, as well as historic charges of shoplifting and car theft.

The man was not charged regarding the plates as inquiries were continuing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

