'Numerous calls' to Dunedin police after parties in city

Police have been receiving multiple reports of parties and gatherings in Dunedin which are in breach of the rules of Alert Level 3.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said there had been "numerous calls" from people reporting breaches of the rules in the city.

Several parties have been reported at various locations across the city and greater area, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

These parties have seen many visitors from "non-dependent bubbles" at the addresses drinking and socialising, he said.

"The initial phase of these visits is. . .educational, but further breaches by the same groups or same individuals could see action taken to stop further breaches.

"Level 3 still requires social distancing as there is still risk of transmission from community interactions. "

Businesses breaching rules

Otago Police will be also be visiting businesses to give advice to staff after reports several establishments were breaching Alert Level 3 rules.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said they were following up on reports some businesses were not following social distancing rules and were allowing customer-access to premises.

Restaurants, bars and cafes cannot open their premises to customers at Alert Level 3 and 4.

Police will visit the establishments in question and provide educational advice to staff on the issue, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

The businesses included coffee shops, car dealers and takeaways, he said.