One hurt as plane crashes in Taieri paddock

One person has been taken to hospital after a small plane crashed into a paddock on the Taieri this afternoon.

The aircraft came down in a paddock beside Dukes Road North about a kilometre from the Otago Aero Club's airfield.

Emergency services at the scene of a plane crash near the Otago Aero Club in North Taieri. Photo: Craig Baxter

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said the alert was raised at 3.52pm. One ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were despatched to the scene.

"One patient has been transported to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance in a moderate condition," the spokesman said.