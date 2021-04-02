One injured after car rolls in Roslyn

Emergency services at the scene in Highgate. Photo: Christine O'Connor

An injured person was taken to hospital after a car rolled over in Roslyn this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene, in Highgate, about 2.45pm.

A vehicle had hit another car and rolled as a result, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

The road has been closed at the intersection of Highgate and City Rd.

Two fire trucks, a police car and an ambulance attended.

Emergency services were also called to a crash on Dunedin's Southern Motorway, near Saddle Hill, about 3.25pm.

A police spokeswoman said a car had hit the median barrier.

No one was injured, but a clean-up of the scene was required and the car was towed.