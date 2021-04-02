Friday, 2 April 2021

Updated 4.00 pm

One injured after car rolls in Roslyn

    By Molly Houseman
    Emergency services at the scene in Highgate. Photo: Christine O'Connor
    An injured person was taken to hospital after a car rolled over in Roslyn this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene, in Highgate, about 2.45pm.

    A vehicle had hit another car and rolled as a result, she said.

    A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

    The road has been closed at the intersection of Highgate and City Rd.

    Two fire trucks, a police car and an ambulance attended. 

    Emergency services were also called to a crash on Dunedin's Southern Motorway, near Saddle Hill, about 3.25pm.

    A police spokeswoman said a car had hit the median barrier.

    No one was injured, but a clean-up of the scene was required and the car was towed.

     

