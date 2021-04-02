One injured after car rolls in Roslyn

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene, in Highgate, about 2.45pm.
A vehicle had hit another car and rolled as a result, she said.
A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.
The road has been closed at the intersection of Highgate and City Rd.
Two fire trucks, a police car and an ambulance attended.
Emergency services were also called to a crash on Dunedin's Southern Motorway, near Saddle Hill, about 3.25pm.
A police spokeswoman said a car had hit the median barrier.
No one was injured, but a clean-up of the scene was required and the car was towed.