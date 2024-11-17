One seriously injured in Dunedin gym incident

St John attended an incident at The Forge in Bond St Dunedin. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after an incident at a Dunedin gym this afternoon.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident at The Forge gym in Bond Street at about 12.10pm.

One ambulance attended the scene.

"Our crew assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition."

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a crew of four people attended the scene.

The Forge advertises itself as "Dunedin's premier destination for grappling and jiu jitsu".