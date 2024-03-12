Parole declined after assault of inmate

Jesse Nash. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A Central Otago man who aimed an air rifle at police and took a patrol car for a 200km joyride has been declined parole because of his aggression behind bars.

Jesse Daniel Nash, 42, has nine months remaining on his five-year sentence but the Parole Board said it had "not quite reached the point" where he could be safely released.

After an assault on another inmate, Nash spent time in directed segregation.

There had been no further attacks but panel convener Martha Coleman noted two instances of "non-violent aggression".

Nash made headlines following a spree on March 14, 2020, which began when he stole petrol from the Omarama Service Station.

Police spiked his tyres near Tarras but he continued driving on its rims, setting fire to roadside vegetation.

When an officer found Nash down a back road in the Cromwell Gorge the fugitive pulled a long-barrelled air rifle from his boot and aimed it at the man, who was 30m away.

As the constable dashed for cover, Nash jumped into the police car and sped off.

Near Alexandra, he activated the vehicle’s flashing lights and pulled over a BMW, donning a police cap and ordering the driver to get out.

In the stolen vehicle, Nash was again spiked in Milton where he abandoned the vehicle and hid overnight.

The next morning he was finally arrested.

Nash, who has a criminal history spanning nearly 25 years, later wrote to the Otago Daily Times explaining the escapade was on his "bucket list".

He told the Parole Board he had made changes since undergoing rehabilitation in prison but accepted he needed to demonstrate that could be sustained.

"He said that he is now 42 years old and wants real changes in his life", Ms Coleman said.

The board acknowledged the strides Nash had made while serving his sentence and urged him to continue his trajectory until his next hearing in May.

Rob Kid, Court reporter