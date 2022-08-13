Paving work about to begin

New footpath paving will soon be installed in part of Dunedin’s main shopping street, providing a glimpse of what is to come in the central city makeover.

The revamp of George St and the surrounding retail area is about to start a new phase, taking shape above ground in the Farmers block.

Up until now, work in the Farmers block, between Moray Pl and St Andrew St, has been focused on replacement of old underground pipes.

The block will be mostly complete by the end of next month.

Design work for the retail area was led by the Dunedin City Council and mana whenua.

A design report said the shape of paving units was authentic to Dunedin and traditional patterns on Otakou Marae windows would also be referenced.

Installation of footpath paving would bring with it some adjustments for shoppers while the work was being carried out, the council’s central city plan project director Dr Glen Hazelton said.

"Preparing the footpaths and installing the paving will require some changes to pedestrian routes to give us safe work areas and safe places for people to walk," Dr Hazelton said.

Contractors in the Farmers block of George St in Dunedin prepare for the next phase in an upgrade of the area. Bespoke footpath paving will soon be laid. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Pedestrians would walk down a freshly laid asphalt section in the middle of the street, closed to traffic, while each section of paving was getting done, he said.

"We’re producing signage and will have some friendly ambassadors on the street to help people easily navigate their way around and access the shops they want.

"This is in response to feedback from businesses to ensure the area is as easy to navigate for visitors as possible, and to make it attractive and welcoming for people to visit, even during the construction works."

The makeover is costing about $28million.

Dr Hazelton has said it encapsulated many forms of public feedback received and reflected Otepoti’s diverse culture and history.

Dunedin city councillors voted in September last year for a one-way George St between Frederick St and Moray Pl and for the traffic to flow north to south.

Work in the Farmers block would be followed by upgrades of the Golden Centre and New Edinburgh Way blocks.

The overall project is expected to be completed about August 2024.

