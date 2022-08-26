Person injured in collision

Emergency services respond to a collision involving two trucks north of Dunedin yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the Northern Motorway (State Highway1) about 8.40am. A passing lane was blocked by the incident, the spokeswoman said.

REPORT: OSCAR FRANCIS / PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

A St John spokeswoman said a rapid response unit and an ambulance attended and transported one patient to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition. A witness said a large truck, a smaller truck and a station wagon appeared to have been involved.