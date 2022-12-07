Police chasing more sustainable future

Southern District fleet manager Senior Sergeant Trevor Thomson, of Dunedin, behind the wheel of one of New Zealand Police’s new electric vehicles. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Police are chasing a more sustainable future by rolling out a new electric vehicles fleet — and one of the first is in Dunedin.

A trial of 38 electric vehicles (EVs) began at the end of November, using Hyundais which have a range of about 400km on a single charge.

It is one of three EVs which will be operating in Dunedin by the end of this week, and will be complemented by a marked plug-in hybrid electric vehicle which is already being used for frontline operations.

The trial aims to advance the organisation’s pledge to reduce its carbon footprint.

A police spokesman said the new electric vehicles would not have red and blue flashing lights.

Rather, they would be used for non-operational work.

"While police already have a Skoda plug-in hybrid electric vehicle for frontline operations, work in that space is ongoing given the criteria frontline cars must meet."

He said the trial of the Hyundais would undergo data analysis of GPS and usage over the next six months to determine the success of the project.

There would also be focus group sessions with users to get first-hand feedback on the vehicles’ performance.

The EVs have been mainly rolled out in Wellington, and a further 14 locations will receive vehicles over the next three months.

Police have one of the largest vehicle fleets in the country, with 3500 vehicles, including about 2200 marked patrol cars.

The fleet, including motorcycles, boats and helicopters, produces about 51.4% of the organisation’s carbon emissions.

In June 2020, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern encouraged chief executives in government to consider replacing their light vehicle fleets with electric vehicles to support the Government’s target.

The spokesman said police were committed to procuring electric vehicles where practical, and had outlined a five-year plan to an emissions-free fleet.

This was expected to result in a significant reduction in CO2 emissions.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz