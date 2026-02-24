Probe into rest-home manager launched

The Oxford Court rest home. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The Nursing Council has opened an investigation into a departed Oxford Court rest-home manager accused of bullying and trespassing people.

The complaints centred on the alleged actions of former manager Jillian Jones.

It is believed about half a dozen complaints were made to the council about the former manager and her actions at the rest-home.

She worked at the facility for most of last year,

going on leave just before Christmas.

She handed in her resignation while she was away.

The rest-home is owned by Auckland-based company New Zealand Aged Care Services.

The company stood by Ms Jones as complaints mounted against her management of the centre.

Three personal grievances were made against the management of the rest-home and other complaints made against the actions of management.

Allegations included bullying of staff, poor management of patients and the conduct of management during an assisted-dying procedure that occurred at the rest-home.

Three trespass notices were issued by management, two to former staff and one to a patient advocate.

Health Minister Simeon Brown became involved and ministry staff carried out an audit of the complex in December.

The complaints about Ms Jones were referred to the Health and Disability Commissioner and these have been referred back to the Nursing Council.

The complaint procedure of the council is outlined on its website.

All complaints received by the council, which make allegations about a nurse’s practice or conduct, are referred to the commissioner who decides if they have jurisdiction in the matter and whether they will investigate or refer the matter back to the council.

An initial investigation is then carried out by the council before a decision is made on what action, if any, it will then take.

Initial information is gathered and the person under investigation then has an opportunity to respond in writing.

A decision will be then made on whether the matter is referred to a professional conduct committee.

This committee will then decide the next course of action.

The options range from no further action being taken, a charge of professional misconduct be brought against the nurse before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal or the complaint be referred for conciliation.

The conciliator must report in writing to the council and the committee whether the complaint has been resolved by agreement within a reasonable timeframe.

If the committee decides on a charge, it must lay it with the tribunal.

The tribunal is independent and hold their hearings in public.

If a penalty is imposed it can be appealed to the High Court within 20 days.

