Property rating valuations delayed

New rating valuations for Dunedin property owners have been delayed until next year and the Dunedin City Council has pinned the blame on Covid-19 and the fast-moving property market.

The council carries out rating valuations every three years and was due to carry out one this year.

However, a council spokesman said the valuations had been delayed due to a range of factors, including changing regulatory requirements, complexities from the ongoing pandemic and the fast-moving residential property market.

Dunedin property owners would now be notified of their new values in February.

The additional time would help ensure greater accuracy of the council’s rating valuations, the spokesman said.

If owners did not agree with their new rating valuation they would have a right to object.

When Dunedin properties were revalued in 2019 there was an overall increase of 33.5% in capital values.

The property market increased rapidly post 2019 before cooling off in the past year.