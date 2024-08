Tomahawk Beach is separated from Lawyers Head Beach, Saint Kilda Beach and Saint Clair Beach (seen in the background) by Lawyers Head. File photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A prosthetic leg washed up on a Dunedin beach is prompting searches to find the owner.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to Lawyers Head Beach at 1.30pm today after a member of the public located the leg sitting on the sand.

Police would be working on establishing who the prosthetic belongs to, the spokeswoman said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz