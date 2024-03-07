Punches thrown after Dunedin motorway road rage

A middle-aged man verbally abused and attempted to punch a teenage Dunedin driver after anger flared on the motorway near Green Island, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called at 8pm last night by a 19-year-old man who had been "brake checked" by another motorist on the motorway.

The 39-year-old in the other car continued with the aggressive behaviour before signalling for the teenager to pull over in Green Island.

When he pulled over, the driver of the other vehicle verbally abused him and then attempted to punch him, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police later located the man at the Mosgiel Tavern where he was arrested.

During the arrest, the man was found to be in possession of a knife and breaching bail conditions.

He also refused to undergo drink driving procedures.

He was charged with refusing an officer's request to get blood, possession of a knife in a public place, threatening behaviour and dangerous driving.

He will appear in court today.

Earlier in the evening, officers went to a Mosgiel address at 5pm to locate a 40-year-old man with a warrant to arrest for breaching bail conditions.

When police advised him he was under arrest, he barricaded himself in his room and refused to leave.

Officers forced entry into the room and took him into custody.

While he was in custody, the man spat in the face of two police officers, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He will appear in court this morning charged with breaching release conditions, and received two charges of assaulting police.

