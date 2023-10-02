Purrfectly pampered pets on display

REPORT MARK JOHN / PHOTOS: GERARD O’BRIEN

Oamaru cat breeder Lance Streeter (left) holds his Napoleon Munchkin Persian cat Lili — due to deliver a litter of kittens any day now — at the annual Southern Cross Cat Club show in Mosgiel yesterday.

Lili was one of about 75 pampered kittens and cats on show at the Taieri Bowling Club.

Mr Streeter’s Napoleon Munchkin cats, that are characterised by their shorter legs, were popular among the crowd.

A Persian red tabby looks a bit grumpy as cat show judge Jenny Weekes assesses its coat and ears.

He said Munchkins were used as therapy animals in rest-homes and he was trying to do more work with them for mental health as well. He had found they were beneficial for children with autism and other learning disabilities.

Below: Judge Sue Ford, of Waikato tests the reaction skills of one of the furry contestants.