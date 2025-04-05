Rally learning opportunity for students

Bayfield High School year 13 student Brayden Bunting (left) takes a peek under the hood of Toyota Yaris with DNG automotive mechanical engineer Casey Williamson, of Auckland, before the Otago Rally yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Getting the chance to see under the hood of a rally car was an exciting learning opportunity for a group of Dunedin secondary students.

As a part of the Otago Polytechnic’s Otago Secondary Tertiary College (OSTC) programme, students interested in automotive engineering had the opportunity to watch cars that will be in the Otago Rally go through the scrutineering process.

A polytechnic spokesman said students were observing and assisting official scrutineers at the polytechnic’s heavy automotive workshops in Kaikorai Valley.

Bayfield High School year 13 student Brayden Bunting, 18, said the OSTC programme provided good insight into the automotive industry and gave him a wider view of what life outside of school looked like.

He enjoyed taking part in the OSTC programme because he found it less stressful than school as he could focus on one subject that he really liked rather than many he had less interest in.

He was hoping to follow in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps and become a mechanic.

He was keen on working with light and heavy vehicles but had a preference for older cars that ran on analog systems.

