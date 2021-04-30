Ready for restoration work

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Scaffolding has been put up around the cenotaph at Queens Gardens, Dunedin, to allow it to be cleaned and the top bowl to be restored.

The Dunedin City Council expects the work to cost about $55,000 and take 10 to 12 weeks.

Placement of wreaths outside the scaffolding was agreed with the Dunedin Returned and Services Association.