Remembering older citizens at Christmas

Pat Lawrence (left) and Age Concern Otago volunteer visitor Glynny Kieser met through volunteer visits and have since become firm friends. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Christmas can mean loneliness and despair for one of the most vulnerable groups in society.

Older citizens often go unnoticed during the busy Christmas period and a recent University of Otago study has shown that one in five older people are lonely.

Age Concern Otago and its volunteers are doing their best to try to combat loneliness through programmes such as their visiting service where older people find companionship with volunteers.

In return, the visitors, who are usually students or other adult volunteers, can also find companionship and happiness.

However, Age Concern Otago Accredited Visiting Service co-ordinator Tristan Kavanagh said Christmas was a difficult time of year because students and families often left town, leaving elderly family members at home and without somewhere to go on Christmas Day.

"Mobility in elderly [people] gets poorer and so they are no longer invited or taken on family trips or are left at home.''

The organisation wanted to remind people that loneliness was a known risk factor for health problems such as cardiovascular disease, depression, dementia, lowered resistance to infection and could influence health as much as smoking and alcohol consumption.

Ms Kavanagh said people should remember to check in with family, friends and neighbours over the holidays.

"Take the time to send Grandma a Christmas card or give her a call - it's never as much effort as you think and it's so worth it.''

For any older people alone on Christmas Day, Ms Kavanagh recommended the community lunch at the Dunedin Town Hall.

Age Concern Otago also provides other support programmes such as Meals on Wheels and an active ageing course.

• For more details, visit www.ageconcernotago.com.

By EMMA PERRY