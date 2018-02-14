Replica fighters prove show-stoppers

A couple of replica fighter aircraft stole the show in Mosgiel on Sunday.

Taieri Wings and Wheels Spectacular event manager Wayne Cunningham said the turnout for the the event at Otago Aero Club in North Taieri was very good, considering the weather.

''I don't know about numbers but I know we had a really good crowd right to the end ... It exceeded my expectations numbers-wise, given the weather.''

The two replica Spitfires were the major attraction, he said.

The aircraft were built from kits by Canterbury aviator Ivan Campbell.

The replicas - between 80% and 90% to scale of the World War 2 originals - were sourced from United States company Supermarine Aircraft by Mr Campbell, who has sold six to New Zealand aviators.

''It is a replica, but it is built exactly the same way with a stretched skin and rivets,'' Mr Campbell said.

''My one is powered by a Chevy Corvette engine, which gives 420 horsepower.''