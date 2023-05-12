Restoration work for Cadbury building

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Workers climb scaffolding on the outside of the former Cadbury dairy building in Dunedin’s Castle St. A Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand spokeswoman said maintenance was being undertaken on the building, which will become working space for staff following the new Dunedin hospital build.

"Design for its internal renovation will commence soon in preparation for it to be used as site accommodation for the contractor," the spokeswoman said.

"The restoration of this building will be sensitive to the historic importance of the building and in keeping with the architecture of its time."