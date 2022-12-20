Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Restrictions lifted after Covid closes Dunedin Hospital ward

    Visitor restrictions have been lifted at a Dunedin Hospital ward that was closed last week after a Covid-19 exposure event.

    Ward 3 Surgical C was temporarily closed to visitors last Thursday in response to the event, a Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand  spokesperson said.

    The hospital was at high capacity because of a surge in presentations to the Emergency Department, an increase in Covid cases and staff illness, the spokesperson said.

    In a statement today, Te Whatu Ora said the restrictions had been lifted from 2pm, and were now "aligned with our standard visiting policy".

    Visitors were required to wear a surgical mask during their visit and practise good hand hygiene and physical distancing. 

    Intending visitors are asked to stay home if they are unwell.

     - Contact Dunedin Public Hospital (03 474 0999).   

     

     

