Restrictions lifted after Covid closes Dunedin Hospital ward

Visitor restrictions have been lifted at a Dunedin Hospital ward that was closed last week after a Covid-19 exposure event.

Ward 3 Surgical C was temporarily closed to visitors last Thursday in response to the event, a Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand spokesperson said.

The hospital was at high capacity because of a surge in presentations to the Emergency Department, an increase in Covid cases and staff illness, the spokesperson said.

In a statement today, Te Whatu Ora said the restrictions had been lifted from 2pm, and were now "aligned with our standard visiting policy".

Visitors were required to wear a surgical mask during their visit and practise good hand hygiene and physical distancing.

Intending visitors are asked to stay home if they are unwell.

- Contact Dunedin Public Hospital (03 474 0999).