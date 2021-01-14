River turned green as part of Hands-On project

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
"They were pretty excited at the idea of turning the river green," Dr Sarah Mager, of the University of Otago, said about a geography project involving the Water of Leith.
Yesterday was "a really great opportunity" for some of the visiting pupils — who were among a wider group of 400 senior secondary pupils — taking part in the university’s annual educational programme.
"And Dunedin put the weather on as well, which was nice," she said.
Dr Mager, of the Otago School of Geography, co-ordinated a research programme during which pupils studied water flow patterns in the Water of Leith by using biodegradable green dye.
Pupils also used instruments to measure depth and flow, and participated in classroom sessions.