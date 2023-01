A roof caught fire at a house in Glenross, Dunedin, tonight.

Firefighting crews were sent to the Frasers Road house from the Roslyn, Dunedin Central, Willowbank and Lookout Point stations from about 6.55pm.

They were at the scene for about an hour and 15 minutes, extinguishing the fire and securing the building.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said nobody was inside the house.