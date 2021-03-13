Saturday, 13 March 2021

Roundabout construction to begin soon

    By Hamish MacLean
    A digger works in Forbury Rd as part of a programme which has partially closed a busy St Clair intersection for about five weeks. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    Water upgrades delaying roadworks in the St Clair area are nearly complete and the $1 million peanut-shaped roundabout for Forbury Rd will be installed soon.

    Traffic is being diverted around a cluster of businesses in St Clair, Dunedin, as work blocks the normally busy intersection of Forbury, Bay View and Allandale Rds.

    Dunedin City Council transport group manager Jeanine Benson said the initial completion date for the roundabout installation was pushed back from December to the end of June after it was found that water mains and sewer lines in the area needed upgrading.

    Crews doing the intersection improvements started work in July last year and were originally due to be finished by Christmas.

    But the Three Waters infrastructure renewals that disrupted that work were now not expected to be complete until early next month, Ms Benson said.

    At that time the intersection improvements would resume.

    The council now expected the project to be completed by the end of June.

    Feedback on the roundabout work had been largely positive, Ms Benson said.

    But the council acknowledged the impact on some businesses, which were facing ‘‘regrettable but unavoidable disruptions’’.

    The council was trying its best to keep the disruptions to a minimum and maintain public access to the businesses, she said.

    The $1 million budget for the project was for kerb and channel work, the new roundabout and crossings, landscaping, drainage, street lighting and pavement, she said.

    hamish.maclean@odt.co.nz

