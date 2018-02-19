Sailor finds Dunedin shipshape

Photo: Peter McIntosh

Petty Officer Nicholas Eden, a combat system specialist on the New Zealand navy ship HMNZS Wellington, enjoyed the chance to catch up with family and friends during the ship’s visit to Dunedin, including over the weekend.

Petty Officer Eden (31), who grew up in Portobello and attended King’s High School, now lives at Devonport, Auckland.

Wellington left Otago Harbour yesterday evening and will travel to the Auckland Islands, about 600km south of Dunedin, and other subantarctic islands, taking Department of Conservation staff to the islands to carry out conservation work and offloading supplies.

PO Eden said he appreciated seeing some positive developments in Dunedin during his return visit, including continued building work on the University of Otago campus and the creative redevelopment of old buildings near the Exchange.

He will have been in the navy 10 years this October.

He said he had enjoyed his time in the navy, including a deployment in the Western Indian Ocean in 2015 during which heroin valued about $200 million was seized in a series of anti-smuggling activities.

"I’ve had some really good opportunities," he said.

He had also appreciated the chance to undertake further education and training and enjoyed the strong sense of camaraderie in the navy.

"We try to hold that really high. When we’re deployed, it’s not just hard on us, it’s hard on the family," he said.