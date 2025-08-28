'Widespread' wind issues as 'potent front' hits South

Wheelie bins have been blown over and on to roads across Central Otago. Photo: Supplied

Southerners are being urged to take care on roads and prepare for heavy rain as wild weather hammers the area this morning.

A "potent front" moving up the country prompted a raft of severe weather advisories for much of the South Island.

Niwa said the front would bring strong westerly winds which could exceed 100kmh in the alps and the interiors of Canterbury and Otago.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) this morning said road users in Central Otago were advised to take extra care, owing to the winds.

The Central Otago District Council said contractors were dealing with "widespread" wind-related issues across the roading network.

"Wheelie bins have blown on to the road. Can residents please pull their empty bins in and/or check them to ensure they're not obscuring the roadway."

MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers, from 3am to noon today.

The forecaster says streams and rivers may rise rapidly, and surface flooding and slips could make for difficult driving conditions.

Strong wind watches for Central Otago, the Queenstown Lakes District, Southland and Fiordland have expired this morning but others remain in place further north in parts of Canterbury.

A road snow warning has this morning been issued for the Crown Range Road, from 10am to 11pm today

NZTA earlier advised that the Milford Road (State Highway 94) will close overnight from 5pm, owing to snow.

- Allied Media