Samaritan shoved into gutter after man knocked out

A Good Samaritan was pushed over outside a North Dunedin dairy early today after intervening in an attack in which a man was knocked out.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said an unknown man was punched and briefly knocked out by an unidentified male outside the Night ‘n Day on Regent St at 12.30am.

A bystander confronted the offender, who then turned on the Good Samaritan, pushing her into the gutter.

The first victim walked off and could not be located.

Snr Sgt Bond said police had good footage from the shop where the incident took place and were asking both males involved to contact police.