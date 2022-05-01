Skip to main content
Fundraiser helps counter feelings of helplessness
Work and you will be strong; sit and you will rot.
University has economic impact across NZ
University has economic impact across NZ
University of Otago operations contributed $1.79 billion in total value-added to the New Zealand economy last year, a new report has revealed.
School’s symbol a motif for life
School’s symbol a motif for life
Standing beside the recently painted mural of a chambered nautilus, the Otago Girls’ High School symbol, are prefects Luca Burton (left) and Amadee Reynolds (both 17).
Covid slows construction of hall of residence
Covid slows construction of hall of residence
Covid-19 affecting construction workers has slowed the construction of Te Rangi Hiroa hall of residence — one of the University of Otago’s larger construction projects.
No release date for man who sparked 200km chase
No release date for man who sparked 200km police chase
A man who pointed a firearm at police and sparked a 200km chase across the Otago region will be behind bars until at least next year.
Enrolments of domestic students high at Otago Uni
Enrolments of domestic students high at Otago Uni
The University of Otago is on track to secure the second-largest enrolment of domestic students in its 153-year history this year.
Nothing unusual in shark finding: expert
Nothing unusual in shark finding: expert
A marine specialist says the sharks which recently washed up on Otago beaches are nothing to be worried about.
Another probe ordered as ORC grapples with plan
Another probe ordered as ORC grapples with plan
The environment minister has ordered an investigation into the Otago Regional Council for the second time in under three years.
‘Time Bandits’ TV sequel filming rumours
‘Time Bandits’ TV sequel filming rumours
Taika Waititi’s recent visit to Dunedin on a search for filming locations for an upcoming production, has sent the rumour mill churning that Time Bandits may be about to be shot here.
No change of tack for trains yet
No change of tack for trains yet
International tourism prospects are too uncertain for Dunedin Railways to lurch into an urgent change of course to fully embrace them, Dunedin city councillors have decided.
King’s teams top e-sport competition
King’s teams top e-sport competition
The world of e-sports continues to grow and now two teams from the same Dunedin school have won almost $2000 in prize money at a national tournament.
Refurbished community flats get the thumbs up
Refurbished community flats get the thumbs up
Residents of two Maitland St community housing blocks are all set for a cosy winter after the recent top to bottom refurbishment of the flats within.
Mixed emotions as juvenile takahe move on
Mixed emotions as juvenile takahe move on
Just like most stroppy teenagers, Kapua was impatient to leave home yesterday.
Surf lifesaving club camera vandals slammed
Surf lifesaving club camera vandals slammed
Members of a Dunedin surf lifesaving club have blasted the ‘‘dumb and reckless’’ youths caught on tape vandalising one of its CCTV cameras.
$8.8m for 3 Waters approved
$8.8m for 3 Waters approved
Spending on nice-to-haves may be constrained while the Dunedin City Council sharpens its focus on planning for pipes.
Car ends up in water after driver swerves to avoid cat
Car ends up in water after driver swerves to avoid cat
Seeing a black cat on the road resulted in bad luck for a driver who ended up taking a saltwater swim in the early hours of the morning.
Overturning of blackmail conviction sought
Overturning of blackmail conviction sought
A Dunedin firefighter who blackmailed a woman using a topless selfie she sent him is fighting to have his conviction overturned.
WorkSafe probe continues after contractor gets shock
WorkSafe probe continues after contractor gets shock
The revamp of Dunedin’s main street has resumed, but a WorkSafe investigation will continue after a contractor suffered an electric shock last week.
Alleged drugged driver said giving blood against beliefs
Alleged drugged driver said giving blood against beliefs
A man who refused a blood test after admitting driving while high said he did so because his blood was ‘‘sacred’’, a court heard.
Warning cases will remain widespread in South
889 new Covid cases in South as NZ passes 1 million mark
There are 889 new cases of Covid-19 in the South, as the DHB warns infections will continue to be widespread heading into winter. NZ has now passed more than 1 million cases since the pandemic began.
Read more