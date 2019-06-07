School accused of LSm cover-up

Katrina Casey

Parents have accused Carisbrook School in Dunedin of trying to cover up the appointment of a limited statutory manager (LSM) by the Ministry of Education.

The board of trustees has argued it was not appropriate to share more information until now.

The school's board of trustees asked the ministry to appoint an LSM last month, to take control of issues concerning the school's financial management and employment processes.

The ministry obliged and Mike Rondel was appointed last Wednesday.

However, a parent, who declined to be named for fear of repercussions for her child, is angry because she knew nothing about an LSM being appointed until she read about it in the Otago Daily Times on Wednesday morning.

"We were told yesterday that we were not to make any comments, and I think that it's terrible that we read about this in the paper."

She said parents only received a letter from the school informing them of the situation later on Wednesday.

"I think they should have informed all parents that this was what was happening with the school. They knew about it.

"I think they [the board] were trying to hide it, trying to fix it first, put a Band-Aid on it and hope it goes away."

"Parents are asking questions. What's going on? Why are we in this position? Why weren't we informed?

"And nobody's given us any answers. Someone's got to know what's going on."

Another parent, who also declined to be named, believed the majority of parents had lost trust in the school, and she was now considering sending her children to another school.

She said finding out about the LSM from the ODT, rather than the school, was the last straw for her.

"To read it in the paper just confirmed for me that there are huge problems at the school."

Board chairwoman Emily Scott said keeping the school's parents informed was a key priority.

"We have been working with the ministry to have the LSM appointed and it has not been appropriate to share more information until now.

"The board has asked for extra support to strengthen systems that we know can be better.

"These systems are at governance level and not likely to impact on the day-to-day running of the school or the excellent teaching and learning that goes on at Carisbrook."

She said the board would have more information to share with the school community once it met the LSM and had a better understanding of his next steps.

Ministry sector enablement and support deputy secretary Katrina Casey said principal Ben Sincock was on pre-arranged leave until next week.

On his return, the board and principal would meet the LSM and ministry staff to decide the range of work that needed to be done.

She said Mr Rondel would bring significant governance experience to the role and his "powers" would relate to financial management and employment processes.

The school board would remain in place and responsible for all other governance functions.