SDHB taskforce to help ease workload pressure

Southern DHB chief executive Chris Flemming. Photo: ODT files

A taskforce will be responsible for making serious headway to ease workload pressure at the Southern District Health Board and improve the flow of patients through hospitals.

Problems came to a head before Christmas when the board had to postpone elective surgery and then limit the number of operations at the start of January.

The taskforce was discussed at a board meeting today, where members were told that staff burnout and distress, a high occupancy rate of hospital beds and delays in care for patients were a call to action.

An action leadership group will meet frequently, provide weekly updates and remain accountable for supporting rapid improvement.

In his report to the board, SDHB chief executive Chris Fleming said too many staff - particularly nurses - had to cover for vacancies and gaps and they had been placed under unreasonable pressure.

Some hospital beds in Dunedin and Invercargill were not available for patients because staff could not be present to assist.

Action group member Nigel Millar said goals would be set for patient flow.

Strategies would include striving to review during mornings whether patients can be moved on to the next stage of care and providing them with expected discharge dates.

Dr Millar said stress associated with Covid-19 lockdown, as well as patients putting off treatment and then having more complex needs, may have been among the problems that contributed to a bottleneck before Christmas.

Mr Fleming said the board needed to make changes immediately to ease pressure, but he was keen for improvements to become business as usual.

Action group member Kaye Cheetham said staff were feeling burdened and overwhelmed.

"We know this will make a difference," she said.

Board member Jean O'Callaghan said lasting change would be the proof of the taskforce's success.

"Success will be when it's actually the day job and not a project."

grant.miller@odt.co.nz