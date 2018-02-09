Serious charges over alleged assault of police officer

Sergeant Nathan White (centre) is supported by Constable Brent Mitchell and Aime Manning after being assaulted by an alleged robber. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A man who allegedly robbed a liquor store then threw bottles at a pursuing police officer faces two serious charges.

The 20-year-old was due to appear in the Dunedin District Court this morning accused of aggravated robbery and aggravated wounding.

However, the defendant was remanded in custody by consent without the case being formally called.

Both charges carry a maximum prison term of 14 years and would attract a strike under the three-strikes legislation.

Sergeant Nathan White was allegedly struck with the projectile when responding to calls of an incident on Princes St yesterday.

He approached a suspect on Bond St, where the flashpoint took place.

Otago coastal area commander Inspector Jason Guthrie said police arrived at the scene about 3.20pm.

"In the course of attempting to apprehend the man, police deployed OC (pepper) spray and a taser," he said.

"An experienced male officer unfortunately sustained moderate facial injuries after he was allegedly assaulted with a weapon while apprehending the man.''

Insp Guthrie said Sgt White was treated at Dunedin Hospital before being released and was in “good spirits".

"He has indicated his desire to return to work at the earliest opportunity."

The defendant is scheduled to appear in court again next month.