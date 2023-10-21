Single-vehicle crash in Mornington

A single-vehicle crash was reported earlier tonight in Mornington.

At about 7.42pm, police received a report that a vehicle had crashed in Mornington Rd, between Raglan St and Dawson St.

Hato Hone St John attended the scene shortly after.

One person was transported to Dunedin Hospital for assessment but did not appear to be seriously injured, a police spokesperson said.

A section of the road was temporarily blocked to allow police and emergency services to attend but has now reopened.