Tuesday, 15 April 2025

South D pensioner bashes 3am renovator with crowbar

    By Laine Priestley
    Photo: Getty Images
    A South Dunedin pensioner attacked his neighbour with a crowbar after a 3am dispute over noisy renovations, police said.

    Police were called to a South Dunedin address in the early hours of this morning after a disagreement between neighbours escalated, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

    A 32-year-old man was listening to loud music and painting his kitchen when his 66-year-old neighbour came over with a crowbar.

    An argument quickly escalated, and the pensioner allegedly hit his neighbour twice with a crowbar.

    Police arrested the neighbour and he was charged with injuring with intent to injure.

    He would appear in Dunedin Dis

     

