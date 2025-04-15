South D pensioner bashes 3am renovator with crowbar

Photo: Getty Images

A South Dunedin pensioner attacked his neighbour with a crowbar after a 3am dispute over noisy renovations, police said.

Police were called to a South Dunedin address in the early hours of this morning after a disagreement between neighbours escalated, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

A 32-year-old man was listening to loud music and painting his kitchen when his 66-year-old neighbour came over with a crowbar.

An argument quickly escalated, and the pensioner allegedly hit his neighbour twice with a crowbar.

Police arrested the neighbour and he was charged with injuring with intent to injure.

He would appear in Dunedin Dis