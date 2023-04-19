Spearfishing contest to raise funds for cyclone relief

Students (from left) Toby Hille, Finn Brittenden and Adam Smith are organising a spearfishing competition this Saturday to raise funds for Cyclone Gabrielle relief. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Dunedin anglers are locked and loaded for an upcoming charity spearfishing competition.

The Otago Student Spearfishing and Hunting Club (OSSHC) is running a spearfishing competition to raise funds for Cyclone Gabrielle relief on Saturday at 7am.

Students and members of the public will work in pairs to shoot and gather as many target species as possible, points being awarded for getting the species itself and additional points for weight.

Species include blue cod, kingfish, paua, blue moki and barracouta to name just a few.

University of Otago student Toby Hille said he was excited about the competition.

"We’ve got at least 30 people confirmed going — it’d be great to get to 50."

The competition will stretch across 50km of Otago Peninsula, and competitors will have the option of spearfishing from land or boat.

Competitors will finish at 1pm and meet on the University of Otago lawn for a weigh-in and filleting competition until 3pm.

A public auction of their catches and photos will take place at 4.30pm.

Prizes will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd-place catches, the "most meritorious fish" and the top-placing novice diver, as well as spot prizes for the largest crayfish, paua and kina.

Prizes include float boats, sharpeners, dive belts, wetsuits and more.

All money raised will go to Cyclone Gabrielle relief.

Those interested in competing can contact event organisers at theosshchub@gmail.com.

titus.lambertlane@odt.co.nz