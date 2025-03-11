Speeding teenager allegedly double alcohol limit

A speeding Dunedin teenager who led police on a chase was allegedly more than double the legal alcohol limit for adults when he was caught.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said that the 16-year-old came to police attention after speeding through intersections in South Dunedin on Sunday morning. The driver failed to stop for police and, after some inquiries, was found in Davies St.

Four youths were in the vehicle and the 16-year-old driver recorded a breath alcohol level of 563mcg. He was arrested and charged with drink-driving, reckless driving and failing to stop. The legal alcohol limit for youths is zero. The limit for adults is 250mcg.

At 11.40pm, a 34-year-old woman crashed her car into a stationary vehicle and some rubbish bins in Glendining Ave.

Police attended the scene. The woman admitted consuming alcohol and recorded a breath alcohol level of 791mcg.

Her licence was suspended and she will appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date.

At 12.30am, a 19-year-old man was pulled over after driving through two red lights in the central city and failing to stop for police.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 911mcg. His licence was suspended for 28 days and he will appear in court.

On Saturday, a 29-year-old man, who was suspended from driving, recorded a breath alcohol level of 600mcg at 11.20pm.

Snr Sgt Bond said his licence was suspended, his car impounded and he was summonsed to appear in court.

On Friday, a 19-year-old woman was stopped in John Wilson Ocean Dr and recorded a breath alcohol level of 400mcg.

